Release updates on full progress of Buhari’s recovery, CAN tells Presidency

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has told the Presidency to release full details of President Muhammadu Buhari health status.

CAN said it was normal for the President to fall sick as a human.

In a statement on Thursday, it called on Nigerians to pray for the President.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is human, hence subject to health challenges sometimes. CAN appreciates the anxiety of Nigerians to hear Mr. President speak, but sues for understanding as we await that,” read the statement signed by Kwamkur Samuel, director of legal and public affairs.

“It is very clear that our leader is passing through health challenges. We advise the presidency to update Nigerians on how he is fairing and the full progress of his recovery.

“We call on all Christians and indeed all God-fearing Nigerians to dedicate time of prayers for our President and the nation. We owe our leaders prayers and support at all times while shunning divisive opinions that only generate strive.”

CAN also canvassed support for Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, saying he deserves prayers to lead well.

“We acknowledge that government is a continuum, hence, we call on Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to be bold in handling critical State matters and not to be distracted by those who do not wish Nigeria well,” the statement read.

