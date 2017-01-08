We remain resolute in our quest to bring back the remaining Chibok girls – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again reiterated his resolve to ensure all 276 Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram are reunited with their families.

In a statement on Sunday, the President said bringing back the girls was a top priority of his administration.

He promised to do whatever it takes in the quest for the recovery of the girls.

He said, “1,000 days ago, 276 of our daughters were taken away from us by Boko Haram terrorists.

“April 14, 2014 instantly became a watershed moment for the nation; and a rallying point for the world, in the fight against terrorism.

“In my Inauguration speech I made it clear that bringing back our daughters was a priority, as important as the defeat of Boko Haram.

“In the last 9 months, 24 of the Chibok girls have been recovered/rescued, even as our gallant military has relentlessly subdued Boko Haram.

“Let me again say, as I have pledged in the past, that we will not spare any effort to reunite the remaining girls with their families.

“Our intelligence and security forces are unrelenting, and whatever it takes, we remain resolute in our quest to bring all our girls back.

“I salute the fortitude of the distraught parents. As a parent myself, I feel their pain. The tears never dry, the ache lingers in our hearts

“I also salute all who have been in the vanguard of the quest for the recovery of the girls, nationally and internationally.

“And I salute our security agencies, whose efforts have resulted in the return of some of the girls, as well as thousands of other captives

“I’m hopeful that soon, Chibok community, Nigeria, and, indeed, the world, will welcome the remaining girls back home.”

