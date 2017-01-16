Remove Magu as EFCC chair – Adegboruwa

Lagos-based lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa on Monday approached the Federal High Court, Lagos seeking an order to stop Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu from functioning in his position.

Adegboruwa, also requested the court to stop the Senate from reconsidering Magu for confirmation as chairman.

He argued that it was illegal for Magu to remain the EFCC chair after his rejection on December 15.

Adegboruwa requested that the court restrains the Federal Government, the EFCC and all other authorities, from “recognising, treating or in any other manner dealing with Magu as the Chairman of the EFCC, either in acting or substantive capacity.”

He urged the court to declare Magu unfit and improper to head the EFCC, judging by “his conduct in office so far; his lifestyle and his arrogance to defy the decision of the Senate.”

“Magu is not a fit and proper person to function in office as chairman of EFCC,” Adegboruwa said.

