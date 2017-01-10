Thinking Through

Reno Omokri missed this final dot in his attempt to link Adeboye’s resignation to the APC

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s media aide, Reno Omokri took to Facebook to air this very confusing opinion about the issues surrounding Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s resignation as General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Nigeria.

The link between Pastor Adeboye’s visit to Ekiti where the cleric was effusive in his praise of Governor Ayo Fayose, the Ekiti APC’s statement accusing Pastor Adeboye of receiving a bribe from the governor for an endorsement, and Pastor Adeboye’s resignation as GO, is far-fetched. The events are unrelated and there is hardly any religious undertone to the spate of events as Omokri suggests.

In case you missed it Mr. Omokri, Jim Obazee, the Executive Director of Financial Reporting Council (FRC) was fired for the law that caused Daddy GO to resign. And he was fired by President Buhari.

So that’s your final dot there. And no, there’s nothing to connect.

