Reopen LAUTECH within 7 days or …, NANS tells Ajimobi

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a one week ultimatum to Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State to open the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology in Ogbomosho or face a mass protest.

NANS also gave the Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof. Francis Otunta seven days to resign for maladministration.

President of NANS, Chinonso Obasi, who issued the ultimatum said governor Ajimobi has been nonchalant about the closure of LAUTECH for 8 months.

He said the association would “relocate its Headquarters to Government House in Ibadan and Umudike.”

He said, “NANS chides the Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi over the neglect of LAUTECH, Ogbomosho which has been under lock and key for almost eight months. We see his recent utterances that went viral on the social media during the students peaceful protest to Agodi Government House as shameful, uncivil and belittling the status of an Executive Governor. The governor is hereby issued with a seven-day ultimatum to reopen LAUTECH or face mass protest.

“Similarly, ÑANS calls on the Vice Chancellor of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike to resign within seven days for gross incompetence and maladministration. Failure to heed this patriotic call would be met with serious resistance as we shall not hesitate to occupy and chase him out of the university.”

