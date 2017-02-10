Repair of Abuja airport runway not included in 2017 budget – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said the repair of the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport was not included in the 2016 and 2017 budgets.

He said this while speaking with Sani Bello, Niger state governor, according to a statement released by his media aide, Bamikole Omisore on Friday.

He said the non-completion of the Minna airport re-modelling project had left the federal government with no option or backup, but to the divert flights to Kaduna.

“It makes a lot of sense to have an option. It is the lack of option that brings us to where we are that we cannot make a good choice,” he said.

“No provision was made, in either the 2016 or 2017 budget, for the rehabilitation of the Abuja airport runaway… one will be wondering how such kind of decisions are arrived at.”

He promised that provision will be made for the completion of the abandoned dualisation of Suleja-Minna road.

