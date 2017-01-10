The News Blog

Reps committed to ending recession – Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has assured Nigerians of its unwavering commitment on enacting legislation that will move the country out of recession.

Dogara stated this on Tuesday on the floor of the during his address at the resumption of plenary.

He assured that the House will implement reforms to the budget process that would make it more transparent and devoid of controversy.

Speaking on the 2017 budget, the speaker urged his colleagues to consider the task of passage of the Appropriation bill as “the most critical and urgent”. He further stated that “the 2017 budget remains the major tool to rejig Nigeria’s economy and pull it out of recession.

“We must brace up and work assiduously and conscientiously to give Nigerians a budget that will not only lift us out of recession but kick start the needed expeditious journey into Nigeria’s prosperity. We pledge to reform the budget process.

“To this end therefore, we would ensure that the procedure and process of consideration and passage of the 2017 Budget is transparent, inclusive and professionally handled. The details of the Budget should be debated and passed in Plenary to avoid those needless pitfalls that normally characterize the budget process”, he said.

 

