Reps want Anyim prosecuted over $18.3bn Abuja centenary project

The House of Representatives has directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission to prosecute a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim.

The lower chamber said Anyim should be arrested for his role in the acquisition of land for the controversial multi-billion dollar Abuja Centenary City Project.

The lawmakers adopted the report of the House Committee on Federal Capital Territory, which investigated the alleged fraud in the project.

They stated that Anyim and others involved in the project should be arrested.

The committee’s report said Anyim flouted existing laws guiding the Abuja land swap policy.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan had launched the $18.3bn project in 2014.

He had named Anyim to lead the project.