Reps won’t rush passage of 2017 budget – Gbajabiamila

Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said the lower chamber will critically examine the 2017 budget, even though it has to be passed on time for implementation.

Gbajabiamila said the budget will be a key discussion when lawmakers resume on Tuesday.

He said the lawmakers would not rush the passage of the budget.

“We will do all we can as a House to ensure the speedy passage of the budget without sacrificing due diligence, to use the language we are too familiar with.

“In other words, we will not sacrifice thoroughness on the altar of speed.

“The budget was laid a day before the National Assembly went on its annual Christmas vacation; so, proper work cannot start until resumption.

“This is an opportunity to call on the executive as I have always done, to present the budget way before the end of the fiscal year, which ordinarily is December 31.

“However, we must bear in mind that the budget year now runs till the end of March for the expiration of the 2016 budget; so, there is still a long lifeline for the passage of the 2017 budget.”

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had presented a budget size of N7.298tn to a joint session of the National Assembly.

