Residents panic as militants resume operations in Ikorodu

The return of militants in Isawo in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State has left residents in panic.

The militants, mostly kidnappers and pipeline vandals had been chased away by security operatives last year.

Residents on Monday said many of the hoodlums had returned to Isawo and neighbouring communities.

“The militants are back to Isawo area. They brandish guns openly during daytime and rob people at night; many residents are now living in fear,” a female resident, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN.

“The men are boasting that they are back to revenge the killings of their people in Isawo last year.

“For instance, Olusola Oke street junction in Isawo near Majidun is one of the militants’ meeting points where they smoke Indian hemp openly.

“Residents don’t go out daily until 7am, and before 6pm, everyone is back home.

Another resident said, “When we thought that these people were gone forever, they came again.

“We want the military and the police to check them before they start killing again.’’

Olarinde Famous-Cole, spokesman of the police in Lagos, said the command was re-strategising the security arrangements in the state, including Ikorodu area.

On his part, Fergusson Bobai, flag officer commanding, Western Naval command, said: “I don’t have any report yet to suggest that militants are back in those areas.

“But Lagos state governor has approved the return of swamp buggies to open up the creeks in those areas to enable us carry out in-depth patrols.”