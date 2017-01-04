We have restored calm to Southern Kaduna – Police

The Kaduna State Police Command on Wednesday said it has contained the Southern Kaduna crisis.

The state Police Commissioner Agyole Abeh said this while speaking with newsmen in Kaduna.

Abeh said the area has been calm since the deployment of security operatives.

He urged religious and traditional relers to support the security operatives.

“Security is everyones business, it cannot be achieved by the police alone, but through collective efforts,” Abeh said.

Abeh also dismissed casualty figures released by some groups.

He said, “The government has institutions charged with the responsibility of going in to find out the true positions of things and give the figures.”

He said the police would release details of its investigation on the crisis as soon as it was concluded.

“That is what we are doing, we have our men on ground to take the real figure on the number of people killed and houses that were burnt during the crisis.”

