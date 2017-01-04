As MMM makes a comeback, here are 5 ways to get yourself prepared

It’s been three long weeks since MMM Nigeria announced its one-month shutdown that caused social media frenzy and real life commotion among participants and observers across the country.

But sanity is about to return as MMM Nigeria promises to unfreeze accounts in 10 days. The scheme is already preparing members for the almighty comeback by asking them to promote the scheme online and offline to foster the development of the MMM community.

As 14 January, the proposed return date approaches, here are 5 ways to prepare for what’s to come:

Be alert: Just because anything can happen, we advise that you ‘stay woke’. If you have frozen cash, be one of the first to ‘Get Help’. Out of panic, a lot of members will be ‘getting help’ and others will be reluctant to ‘provide help in return’. So try as much as you can to ‘get help’, cash out and watch how events turn out before you put your money back in.

Read between the lines: The notice that announced the freeze of the scheme in December partly reads, “We need to prevent any problems during the New Year season“. This is explicit. Forget the attempt at keeping members calm, it’s the New Year and there will be problems. So if you’re one of those setting money aside to invest or reinvest in the scheme, we pray that you will receive wisdom.

Keep your heart healthy: This is especially for those who have frozen cash running into millions. Truth is: You may not get your money back. For now though, we are sure you’re still very hopeful, drawing a budget for how you will spend or invest the cash this 2017. Keep in mind that the return may be a total crash, in actual sense. No point mincing words, you’ll be devastated when this happens so the common sense thing to do is to eat and live healthy because your heart is at stake.

Preach the Gospel of MMM: Too many people are pessimistic about the scheme as it is now. When it returns, they will take our first advice above, run and never look back. But in a country of over 140 million people, Mavrodi will be super proud of you if you keep the scheme alive and strong by introducing it to new people. MMM will continue to survive as long as Nigerians keep pumping money into it so take on the responsibility of spreading the word, over the next 10 days.

Bants and memes will be live: This is in the event of a crash. Hell will be let loose on social media, especially Twitter NG. Observers who are waiting for the monumental fall of MMM will begin to share torturous tweets as 14 January nears, members who have thin skins will get extra defensive and when the pyramid eventually comes tumbling down (we’re not saying it will though), there will be madness.

