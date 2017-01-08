Ribadu proffers solution to Southern Kaduna crisis

Former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has said sustained dialogue is the solution to the Southern Kaduna crisis.

Ribadu who was one of the mediators during the ethno-religious conflict in Plateau State said dialogue between communities was the solution.

Ribadu said the problem in Southern Kaduna was not different from that of Plateau and that a renewed sense of urgency was needed in dealing with the issues at present and in the long term.

He said, “At the height of the crisis in Plateau State at that time, I decided to reach out to a couple of friends within the community. I reached out to people I thought we could initiate something.

“I got Shehu Baba from the House Fulani Community, a respected young man and told him we can’t sit down and do nothing. We started talking.

“I also reached out to my good friend, Yusuf Pam, from the Birom Christian community, a former Attorney-General of Plateau State and we started by doing a proper research to understand the problem, study it and proffer solutions.

