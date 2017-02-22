Rihanna breaks Michael Jackson’s Billboard record, so we celebrate with a playlist

In ten years, seven months and two weeks, Rihanna hits her 30th top 10 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Up until now, she was tied with late pop legend, Michael Jackson with 29 Billboard Hot 100 singles. With her ‘Love on the Brain‘ track moving from 13 to 8 on the chart, she has now surpassed MJ’s record. It’s the third single to reach the top 10 from her 2016 album, Anti.

Rihanna scored her first top 10 hit with her 2005 club banger, ‘Pon de Replay‘.

With this 30th song, Rihanna now has only Madonna with 38 and The Beatles’ 34 to catch up with. So gear up Riri fans, let’s do this!

In celebration of this achievement, we decided to create a playlist of 10 of Rihanna’s hottest songs of all time.

You’re welcome!

Needed Me

2. Work ft. Drake: Who else thinks Rihanna overdid herself with this song with Drake and the smoking hot video that came with it? Nine weeks on number 1 should convince you.

3. Love on the brain: The song that got us here in the first place. Number 8 on the Hot 100 chart to date.

4. Rude boy: The dancehall jam off her 2010 Rated R album stayed on the Hot 100 chart five weeks.

5. What’s my name? ft. Drake: Undeniably, one of her biggest collaborations with Drake, this one made it to number 1 in 2010 and is still a jam for years to come.

6. Stay ft. Mikky Ekko: This one is off her seventh album, Unapologetic that was released in 2012. It made it to number 3 on the Hot 100 chart.

7. Unfaithful: The song was written by Ne-Yo and peaked at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

8. Russian Roulette: Despite its moody, evocative tone, this song made it to number 9 on the Billboard chart in September 2009.

9. Umbrella ft. Jay Z: Off her third studio album, Good Girl Gone Bad, Umbrella can very well be described as Rihanna’s breakout song. The song stayed seven weeks on the number 1 spot of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2007.

10. Pon de Replay: This list would be all so wrong without this party track that sealed Rihanna in our collective consciousness forever. In July 2005, it made it to the number 2 spot on the Hot 100 chart.

