RIP: Nollywood actress, Bisi Komolafe’s final journey home (PHOTOS)

by Isi Esene
Ibadan, the Oyo State capital stood still yesterday to witness the burial of actress, Bisi Komolafe, who died late December 31 at the University College Hospital, Ibadan from complications arising from a miscarriage.
We bring you photos of her final journey to her resting place.
– Photos courtesy of PM News
42 Comments
inu mi baje nigbe to mo gbo iku re ki olorun saforin gin fun ooooo gud 9it my best acoustics
o digbe oooo se sun re ooo
Comment:hw can a role model die.rip my lovely mentor,my plane was to become an actress but after u death d dream of been am actress left me.up till now I still av ur movies in my house and ur pictures arebalways and always be on my fone.rip my mentor
Dis world is vanity all we hv 2 do is 2 worship God in truth and in spirit while we are alife cus no 1 kns wen it is his turn.
Rip bisi komolafe, i miss u
bisi komolafe we luv but god luv u most may ur gentle soul rest perfect peace
Bisi we love u bt God loves u best rest in perfect peace gud 9ite
bisi i wish you faine greeting in your an may god protect you in thay name of juses amen rest in pace
bisi we love u but god loves u most. R. I. P
All actors and actress are bastards they can generate money for are casket bought can't generate money for her treatment,how much will they contribute 2 save are life God is watching u all may are soul rest in peace
May ur gentle soul rest in peace till we meet to part no more Adieu
REST IN PERFECT PEACE, OLABISI LOMOLAFE, OMO TO YAYI.
RIP my star
Bisi iwo ti kuro ninu wahala aye, o ti kuro ninu idamu aye inira,gbogbo ohunti o ba je asise to ma nko inira ba oku ninu sare,gbogbo re ni olohun yoo fori jin e, o ni mo inira ninu sare, o ni kan idamu nibi kibi to wa bayi, olohun yoo wo ola nkan to se nigbati o wa lorile alaye to dun mo Olohun ninu julo mo e lara, yoo siju anu wo e ni ipokipo to wa bayi, pelu omije ni mo fi nko oro yi, mi o rie ri, mio si da e mo nigbati o wa laye, mo kan ma wo firm e ni , OLOHUN yoo ola iyen naa yoo la e ninu gbogbo inira ati aburu inu sare. Sun re , O da bo , O digbere ,O darinnako,O duju ala, O dorun kato foju kanra . A feran re sugbon OLOHUN feran re juwa. O DA BO
may her soul rest in peace
I rilly missed u ,but God knw it happen.bisi we love u,God love u mst
May her soul rest in peace
girigiri ese mo gbo ni mo wa bere wipe nibo le nlo ni won ba fun mi lesi wipe a gbo wipe erin ku nigbo igbo pa loolo efon ku lodan odan dake minniminni bisi komolafe ti ku. okin laarin eye bi o ba dorun ko sorun re re re. ma sun laya olugbala re nibi ti ipinya ko ni si mon.o dowuro o digbose.beautiful lady gud 9ite till we meet again kolorun da awon omo re si ati awon molebi re.o daro oooooooooooo.
Bisi,all i've seen and heard was jst lyk a supastition bt it's reality dat is fast runnin lyk wind.RIP
Bisi u are the Candle in the Wind.A gem u are,sleep well and be rest assured that God will watch over u.Goodnight
Bisi komolafe R I P
May her soul rest in peace
may her soul rest in perfect peace
may her soul rest in perfect peace.
Bisi Komolafe, may ur gentle soul RIP. Slip till we meet 2 part no more.
wat a painful thing,nigerian beautiful and fast upcoming actress, BISI KOMOLAFE is dead. may her soul rest in peace.AMEN
Bisi komolafe .. rest in peace..
RIP BISI
RIP Bisi.U re a great lost
we love u bisi may u soul rest in peace
May d soul of bisi komolafe nd d souls of all d faithful departed tru d mercy of GOD rest in peace AMEN
Bisi we love you but God loves you most.May your gentle soul rest in peace.ki olorun te o sa fefe ire.ololufe mi owon sun re ooo
Ma je okun, ma je ekolo, ohun ti won baje lajule orun ni ko ba won je, odigbose. Love u but God love u most sun re o.
Komolafe's: we all love n miss U but God loves U most. R.I.P
Rip Bisi
May her soul rest in peace
Such a waste
Bisi your exit 4rm this world emphasise on the fact dat u as an actress av come to play your part and bow out wit a loud ovation, rest in d bossom of d lord we take comfort in d fact dat u are ib a better place.
May her soul rest in peace.
May her soul rest in piece.
MAY HER SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE.
bisi rip
may her soul rest in.