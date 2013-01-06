RIP: Nollywood actress, Bisi Komolafe’s final journey home (PHOTOS)

by Isi Esene

Ibadan, the Oyo State capital stood still yesterday to witness the burial of actress, Bisi Komolafe, who died late December 31 at the University College Hospital, Ibadan from complications arising from a miscarriage.

We bring you photos of her final journey to her resting place.

[READ: How Nollywood actress, Bisi Komolafe died and was buried in Ibadan (DETAILS) HERE

– Photos courtesy of PM News