RIP: Nollywood actress, Bisi Komolafe’s final journey home (PHOTOS)

by Isi Esene

Ibadan, the Oyo State capital stood still yesterday to witness the burial of actress, Bisi Komolafe, who died late December 31 at the University College Hospital, Ibadan from complications arising from a miscarriage.

We bring you photos of her final journey to her resting place.

[READ: How Nollywood actress, Bisi Komolafe died and was buried in Ibadan (DETAILS) HERE]

 

Her casket leaving the mortuary

 

During the church service

 

At the church

 

Inconsolable family member

 

Laying of wreath at the graveside

 

The crowd of sympathizers to witness her final journey

 

RIP: Bisi Komolafe

 

Photos courtesy of PM News

