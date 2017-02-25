Rivers rerun: INEC staff kidnapped

by Azeez Adeniyi

A staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been kidnapped as the legislative rerun election is holding in Rivers state.

It was learnt that a female staff was seen crying while informing the INEC state headquarters.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, when contacted said he was not yet aware of the development.

”But if it is true, we are going to launch an investigation into the matter to get to the person who did it,” he said.

Recall that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) had barred its members from participating due to violence recorded at the last election.