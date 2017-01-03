Rivers rerun: Magnus Abe will soon be removed by the tribunal -PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has said the election tribunal will sack Magnus Abe of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abe was announced winner of the national assembly rerun election in Rivers southeast senatorial district in December 2016.

PDP Rivers state chairman, Felix Obuah in a statement on Tuesday said investigations showed that security agencies massively rigged in favour of the senator.

“The right of the people of Rivers southeast senatorial district to select the candidate of their choice through the ballot box is sacrosanct and must not be toyed with,” Obuah said.

“The PDP will never rest until this injustice against the people is addressed and the opportunity to have a candidate of their choice given to them as of right.”

He has referred to Abe as a caretaker senator who would soon be removed by the tribunal.

He said “Abe’s desperation for power would soon be exposed as evidenced by his recent clandestine activities”.

“Abe had, in the past weeks, been concocting results in his private residence, just to ensure that they tally with figures manufactured for him by INEC,” he said.

“These were some of the measures being taken by the caretaker senator in anticipation of his fraudulent declaration by the INEC being challenged by the PDP.”

Comments

- Advertisement -