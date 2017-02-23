Rivers rerun: Makarfi faction warns INEC, Police against rigging

by Dolapo Adelana

The Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies against bias in the rescheduled outstanding Legislative Elections in Etche State Constituency 2 and Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency of Rivers State on Saturday, February 25, 2017, respectively.

“We are hereby warning the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), other security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against repeating acts of recklessness and undue involvement in favour of the APC as seen in the last Rerun Elections in Rivers State,” the statement issued by Prince Dayo Adeyeye on behalf of the faction said.

“The public and in particular, the people of Rivers State have not forgotten the intimidation, killings and militarization of Rivers State by the APC led Federal Government in the recent elections. We will not accept any further use of security agencies to intimidate and harass the electorates to pave way for the Ruling Party to rig elections for its candidates.

“We are optimistic that the people of Rivers State especially, the electorates in the Constituencies where elections will be held are going to vote our candidates at the Polls not because they belong to the PDP but because they are better candidates than that of other political parties in the Contest and more so that the State is predominantly PDP.”

