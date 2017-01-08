Rivers rerun: Policemen dismissed for foiling APC’s rigging plan – Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has condemned the dismissal of 6 police officer attached to Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose described the sack as “the height of political victimisation” by the All Progressives Congress led Federal Government.

He said the policemen were one of those who ensured the rigging plans of the APC did not work.

Fayose said “their names will be written in gold in the comity of defenders of the people of Rivers State and whenever normalcy returns to our body polity, they will surely regain their job.”

He added, “Funny, they claimed that the six police officers, while in the convoy of Governor Wike, misused the firearms in their possession and I have asked myself, who did they shoot with the firearms said to have been misused?.

“The policemen simply did their job by protecting their principal and punishing them for performing their duties can only be meant to discourage policemen from protecting Governor Wike and other opposition governors.”

