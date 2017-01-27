Robbers storm Owerri court, rescue leader

Armed Robbers on Friday stormed the premises of the Owerri High Court and rescued their leader, simply identified as Vampire.

It was learnt that two people were killed during the attack while 56 suspected criminals escaped.

The robbers shot an armed prison official, as soon as the suspects were ready to be moved into the respective courtrooms.

A lawyer who witnessed the incident said the gunmen shot sporadically before leaving.

The gangsters were fully prepared for the rescue mission. Their gunshots hit an armed prison personnel and one of the suspects”, the lawyer recalled.

The lawyer said people in the court scampered for safety while the gangsters took away their leader in an SUV.

“People scampered into safety. Some of the accused persons equally ran away for their life. I ran into the toilet room in the Bar Centre”, the lawyer said.

