Robert Mugabe flown to Singapore for urgent medical care

by Azeez Adeniyi

World’s oldest leader, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has travelled to Singapore for a medical checkup.

The medical trip came few days after he had a lavish 93rd birthday party during which he vowed to add to his 36 years in charge of the southern African nation.

As Mugabe flew to Singapore, nurses at public hospitals joined junior doctors in a two-week strike that is meant to pressure Mugabe’s government into paying 2016 bonuses due in December.

Increasingly frail, Mugabe now struggles to walk and is seldom far from the arms of an aide. His public speeches have become meandering and repetitive.

“His Excellency the President left for Singapore for a scheduled medical review. We expect him back in the country early next week,” spokesman George Charamba said.

Mugabe frequently travels to Singapore for medical checks, with aides saying he suffers from an eye cataract.

But reports in private media suggest he has prostate cancer, something Mugabe’s office denies.

The veteran leader’s critics say his overseas medical trips testify to the collapse of Zimbabwe’s public health system since the economy started to fall apart in 2000.