Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, Chuck Berry dies at 90

by Dolapo Adelana

Charles Edward Anderson “Chuck” Berry, an American guitarist, singer and songwriter and one of the pioneers of rock and roll music has died, aged 90.

His death was announced in a statement on his website. The statement said, “We are deeply saddened to announce that Chuck Berry – beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather – passed away at his home today at the age of 90. Though his health had deteriorated recently, he spent his last days at home surrounded by the love of his family and friends. The Berry family asks that you respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

His songs “Maybellene” (1955), “Roll Over Beethoven” (1956), “Rock and Roll Music” (1957) and “Johnny B. Goode” (1958), were ways in which Berry helped to refine and develope rhythm and blues into the major elements that made rock and roll distinctive.

Tributes have been pouring in for the legend by roll ‘n’ roll musicians.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Safari is my last project with Chocolate City | Victoria Kimani confirms her exit from record label

I can’t marry a woman who can only twerk – Kiss Daniel

Patoranking’s label boss allegedly swore to make news as the next man to kill his wife – wife cries out

Loading...
Loading...