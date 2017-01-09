Ronaldo wins FIFA World Best Player

Real Madrid and Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the 2016 World Best Player at the maiden Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich on Monday.

Ronaldo defeated rival, Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann to clinch the award.

The Real Madrid star had earlier won the Ballon d’Or in December last year, following his impressive performance.

Ronaldo won the UEFA Champions League for Real Madrid with a decisive penalty.

He also scored an hat-trick in the final of the Club World Cup, and led Portugal to Euro 2016 glory.

