Rotimi Akeredolu debuts at #10, Governor Ambode retains the top spot | The latest YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Governors

This week’s YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Governors sees little movement as Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state retains the top spot. The Governor has, in the past week, seen little to challenge his position by way of actions by Governors of other states, and has maintained his spot due to his moves toward renovating the National Stadium as well as his revelation of plans for Lagos state to reach a power generating capacity of 3000mw by 2022.

Elsewhere, newly sworn in Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu enters our list at #10, on sheer goodwill from a hard-fought gubernatorial race, and the dignity and grace with which he has conducted himself. It remains to be seen how much action his first week in office will yield, and whether that will push him higher or lower on the list.

LAUTECH lecturers have suspended their strike, thus effectively reopening the institution. However, Governors Rauf Aregbesola and Abiola Ajimobi allowed this situation deteriorate so badly that it will take significantly more effort on their part than paying N584 million out of the N7.6 billion they owe the institution, for them to move up from their bottom positions.

So, from best to worst, we bring you the latest YNaija effectiveness ranking.

State Party Year Elected Rank This Week Rank Last Week Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode APC 2015 1 2 Anambra State Willie Obiano APGA 2010 2 1 Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal APC 2015 3 3 Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa PDP 2015 4 4 Borno State Kashim Shettima APC 2011 5 5 Bayelsa State Seriake Henry Dickson PDP 2011 6 6 Abia State Okezie Ikpeazu PDP 2015 7 8 Ekiti State Ayo Fayose PDP 2014 8 7 Cross River State Prof. Benedict Ayade PDP 2015 9 9 Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu APC 2016 10 -

*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived‎ levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.‎

