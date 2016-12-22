Rotimikeys releases Wild Colours – an EP of Naija hit music covers

Rotimikeys, one of Nigeria’s most gifted music producers, has just released an Extended Play (EP) of covers titled Wild Colours. This EP features three of the biggest Naija hit tracks in the past few years: Dami Duro by Davido, Ferrari by Yemi Alade and Oluwa Ni by Reekado Banks.

Rotimikeys brings his own distinctive sounds and brand of production prowess to play on these covers.

Dami Duro by Davido is given a live old-school funk makeover by the talented producer who also lends his vocals to the upbeat cover.

Yemi Alade’s Ferrari is delivered in cool R n B style with apparent vocal chemistry between him and the delectable Mama Africa.

His take on Reekado Banks’ Oluwa ni is an energetic, live instrumentation 90’s funk delivered with Naija-style inflections, this is another way to enjoy a masterpiece hit track.

According to him: “These songs are some of the hits that have shaped the Nigerian music scene in the past few years. Wild Colours is just my expression of these songs, just to showcase what goes on in my head,lol. Big shout out to Davido, Yemi Alade and Reekado Banks for these hits”.

Rotimikeys is also a songwriter, arranger, multi-instrumentalist, sound engineer, sound designer and artiste. In different capacities, as producer, musician and consultant, he has also worked with artistes such as Asa, MI, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Naeto C, Flavour, Waje, Omawumi, Bez, Cobhams, Tuface, Niyola, Banky W, Flavour, Simi, Chidinma, TY Bello, Tosin Martins, Midnight Crew, Pita, Nikky Laoye, Onos, Nathaniel Bassey, Mairo, Glowreeyah e.t.c.

He has also produced top-notch music jingles, for the biggest advertising Campaigns in Nigeria for which he is well known. Flagship brands such as MTN, Gulder, Konga, Amstel Malta, Glo, Etisalat, Jumia, Pepsi, Indomie, Peak Milk, Power Pasta, DSTV are only a few of his Clients.

He is set to release a couple of his own singles in 2017.

Download the EP tracks here: http://song23.org/wild-colours/

Comments

- Advertisement -