Runway repairs: Abuja airport to close on Tuesday night

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport will be temporarily shut on Tuesday night, the Federal Government has said.

Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Saleh Dunoma, who announced this on Thursday said the closure was for the rehabilitation of the runway expected to last for six weeks.

He added that the airport would be re-opened for operations on April 19, 2017.

Dunoma said the Kaduna airport will serve as an alternative from March 8.

He said, “Normal operations will re-commence at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on the 19th April, 2017.

“The Authority has put in place necessary facilities that will ensure the safety and security of all airport users and seamless facilitation at the Kaduna International Airport.