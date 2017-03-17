Russian govt label Jehovah Witnesses an extremist group

The Russian government has classified the Jehovah’s Witnesses as an extremist organization.
The Russian Ministry of Justice has filed a request at the Supreme Court against 175,000 Jehovah’s witnesses members in the country.
The Russian Legal Information Agency (RAPSI) has also confirmed the legal action.
The press office for the Russian branch of the religion released a statement Thursday in response to the filing.
“Extremism is deeply alien to the Bible-based beliefs and morality of Jehovah’s Witnesses,” the statement said.
“Persecution of the faithful for peaceful anti-extremism legislation is built on frank fraud, incompetent individual ‘experts’ and, as a result, a miscarriage of justice.”
Russian officials raided the group’s national headquarters in February and confiscated a reported 70,000 documents.
God’s army is advancing, no nation or government or power in heaven or beneat will stop the movement. They are just fighting the weak in flesh leaving out the enemies. The fight is God’s.
A religion that abhors wars, that is apolitical, a religion that hates recism, a religion that never took part in the two major world wars and civil wars around the world, that it’s members were thrown into concentration camps in Auswich for conscientious objection for refusing take part in destroying human lives an extremist group? Russia is just making bible prophesy come true by championing the tribulation of God’s people.
Adolf Hitler did the same but He failed. It seems Russia have forgotten history