Russian govt label Jehovah Witnesses an extremist group

The Russian government has classified the Jehovah’s Witnesses as an extremist organization.

The Russian Ministry of Justice has filed a request at the Supreme Court against 175,000 Jehovah’s witnesses members in the country.

The Russian Legal Information Agency (RAPSI) has also confirmed the legal action.

The press office for the Russian branch of the religion released a statement Thursday in response to the filing.

“Extremism is deeply alien to the Bible-based beliefs and morality of Jehovah’s Witnesses,” the statement said.

“Persecution of the faithful for peaceful anti-extremism legislation is built on frank fraud, incompetent individual ‘experts’ and, as a result, a miscarriage of justice.”

Russian officials raided the group’s national headquarters in February and confiscated a reported 70,000 documents.