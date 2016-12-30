BREAKING: Russia responds, expels 35 American diplomats

Russia’s foreign ministry said President Vladimir Putin has expelled 35 American diplomats from the country in response to a similar move by the United States of America.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said, “We, of course, cannot leave unanswered the insults of the kind, reciprocity is the law of diplomacy and foreign relations,” Lavrov said.

“Thus, the Russian Foreign Ministry and officials of other authorities have presented to the Russian president suggestions regarding announcing persona non grata 31 personnel of the US Embassy in Moscow and four diplomats from the Consulate General in St. Petersburg.”

“The outgoing US administration of Barack Obama accusing Russia of all mortal sins, trying to blame us for the failure of its foreign policy initiatives, among other things, has put forward additional accusations without any grounds whatsoever that the Russian state was behind attempts to meddle in the US election campaign, which led to the defeat of the democratic candidate,” Lavrov said.

President Barack Obama had on Thursday expelled 35 Russian diplomats over the hack of the Democratic National Convention.

