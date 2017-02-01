SaharaReporters publisher, Sowore defeats Obanikoro in US court

A defamation suit filed by former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro against publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore has been dismissed by the supreme court of the US state of New York.

Obanikoro had claimed that Sowore and SaharaReporters’ report that he rigged the election that produced Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose was libelous.

Sowore asked the court to dismiss the charges based on affidavits and exhibits.

The judge dismissed the suit on the grounds of non conveniens – a discretionary power that allows courts to dismiss a case where another court, is much better suited to hear the case.

“Accordingly, it is ordered that the motion to dismiss this complaint on the ground that New York is an inconvenient forum is granted and the complaint is dismissed with costs and disbursements to defendants upon submission of an appropriate bill of costs,” Debra James, the judge, ruled.

“Upon the foregoing papers, it is ordered that this motion is granted in accordance with the attached memorandum decision and order. This is the decision and order of the court.”

The judge ruled that the matter be resolved in a Nigerian court.

