“Your salary should be in Naira” | Tinubu responds to protests, says you have no business with the exchange rate

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Monday addressed #IstandwithNigeria protesters in Lagos State.

The protesters had marched to the Bourdillon home of the former governor of Lagos State.

They insisted the former governor addressed them even as security personnel attempted to disperse the protesters.

He said, “Nigerians should be patient with APC.

“We are not denying the fact that Nigerians are suffering and have the right to protest, but party and economy must be returned to shape.

“We are two years into the administration. To make those changes effectively and positively eventually, we have to be patient; we have to have the hope.

“I’m not worried about the exchange rate they are pursuing because your salary should be in Naira and you are not an importer or exporter, are you?

“Maybe that is teaching us a lesson to be dependent on our domestic products, isn’t it? To develop other talents, areas. I understand your grievances, unemployment etc and you know, corruption is seriously being attacked.

“Don’t worry, our money will come back. the damage of 16 years will go through the system. You cannot get water out of a dry land.

“Nigeria is going through a phase.

“You have the right to protest, This government is also a product of protest,” he added.

