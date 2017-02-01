How SAN transferred N30m to Justice Ademola’s wife – bankers

Bank officials from Zenith Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc on Wednesday said there were transfers of N30m between the accounts of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Joe Agi, and Mrs. Olabowale, a wife of a serving judge of a Federal High Court, Justice Adeniyi Ademola, in March 2015.

Zenith Bank employee, Mr. Ajuwon also said there was a transfer of N8m from Agi’s law firm, Joe Agi & Associates, to Coscharis Motors Limited, for the purchase of a BMW 320i car.

Ajuwon testified before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama.

Ajuwon tendered the statements of account and other documents relating to the account being operated by Joe Agi & Associates with Zenith Bank Plc.

Ambrose also tendered similar bank documents relating to an account being operated by Olabowale with GTB.

Justice Ademola, his wife and Agi have been charged on 16 counts bordering mainly on receiving and giving of gratifications.

One of the counts says Justice Ademola “corruptly received from Joe Odey Agi a BMW Saloon 320i valued at N8,500,000 through your son, Ademide Ademola, as gratification in the exercise of your official functions as the judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria”.

