‘Sarah Luka is not on our list’ -Chibok parents

The Head of the Chibok Abducted Girls Parents group, Yakubu Nkeki, on Friday, voiced his doubts over the identity of Sarah Luka, the second ‘Chibok school gir’ reported to be found by the Nigerian military.

According to AFP, which spoke to Nkeki, the military had called him to verify the identity of Amina Ali, the first girl to be rescued, when she was found. However, the military had failed to contact him when the second girl was found, opting instead to go public instead.

Nkeki said that his record showed that there are two girls with the name “Luka” and that none of the missing girls come from Madagali, where the military say Sarah Luka hail from.

He said: “These are Kauna Luka Yana and Naomi Luka Dzakwa. Among the list of parents we have only four priests and none of them is Luka

“Among the girls none of them is from Madagali. They were either from Chibok, Damboa, Askira and Uba (all in Borno state). So I can say… that this girl is not among the abducted Chibok girls.

“We were never contacted by the military for verification of the girl’s identity before the announcement was made.”

The Nigerian military, on its own part, insists that the girl is one of the missing Chibok girl, saying that it is “beyond reasonable doubt.”

A senior Nigerian military source, who spoke to AFP, said: “The military personnel who carried out the rescue operation and the civilian vigilantes who assisted them and those who know the girl confirmed that she is among those abducted.

“We can only change our position if the principal of the school or the government of Borno state come out and refute this established identity of the girl.”

