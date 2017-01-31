Saraki accepts Chief of Staff’s resignation

Senate President Bukola Saraki has accepted the resignation letter of his Chief of Staff, Senator Isa Galaudu.

Galaudu announced his resignation in a letter on Tuesday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki said, “Galaudu first mentioned his decision to step down for personal reasons last November and that they both agreed on his final exit at the end of January.”

“Saraki thanked the outgoing Chief of Staff for his commitment and dedication to duty while also directing the Deputy, Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola to act in that position pending the appointment of a substantive Chief of Staff, “the statement read.

