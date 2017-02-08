Saraki appoints Baba Ahmed as new Chief of Staff

Senate president Bukola Saraki has appointed Baba Ahmed as his new Chief of Staff, Channels TV reports.

In a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, the Senate president said the appointment takes immediate effect.

It will be recalled that Isa Galaudu, Ssraki’s former Chief of Staff resigned his position late last month.

The new Chief of Staff, Ahmed, 61 was educated at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; London School of Economics and University of Sussex, both in the United Kingdom.

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree.

He was permanent secretary at various times in the Presidency and later Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

He later became Secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He is a holder of the national honour of Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR).

He is also a columnist with the Daily Trust Newspaper.

