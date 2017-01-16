The News Blog

Saraki condemns UNIMAID bombing

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Monday condemned the bombing of a mosque inside the University of Maiduguri during which a Professor of Veterinary Medicine was reportedly among the casualties.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicly, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, decried the loss of valuable human lives and destruction of property during the incident.

He expressed concern over the rising trend of isolated Boko Haram attacks on soft targets since the liberation of the Sambisa Forest which used to be the stronghold of the insurgents by the military.

Such attacks, he said, has created fears among Nigerians, that in spite of the obvious defeat of the insurgents, pockets of attacks are still being perpetrated by the fleeing remnants of the outlaws.

He also noted that the attack on the university provides a cogent reason why security should be further strengthened around all educational and allied institutions to prevent reoccurrence.

“This attack calls for urgent security measures for all potential targets across the country so as to prevent the insurgents from taking undue advantage of the emerging peaceful atmosphere across the country,” he said.

While praying God to grant repose to the souls of the departed and quick recovery for the injured, he called on Nigerians to be more vigilant and security conscious.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

The Late 5: These are the five stories that drove conversations today

UNIMAID explosion: Education in North-East under attack – Atiku

BREAKING: 12-year-old female bomber killed behind UNIMAID

7-year-old suicide bomber attacked UNIMAID mosque

BREAKING: Bomb explosion at the University of Maiduguri mosque

The YNaija Tracklist: Army releases 257 suspected Boko Haram members | ECOWAS army chiefs meet over The Gambia | More stories

Army releases 257 suspected Boko Haram members

Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara mark Armed Forces Remembrance Day (PHOTOS)

Pres. Buhari speaks with troops in Sambisa via video-call

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.