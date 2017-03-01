Saraki congratulates Onnoghen

by Dolapo Adelana

Senate President Bukola Saraki has congratulated Justice Samuel Walter Onnoghen on his confirmation as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

In a statement on Wednesday, the senate president said Onnoghen’s confirmation has proven that any Nigerian can rise to any position he merits.

He said, “Today, we screened and cleared Justice Walter Samuel Onnoghen, CFR for confirmation as the Chief Justice of Nigeria. The screening represents a major milestone in the progress of our democratic process.

“I am pleased to note that all arms of government have played their parts exactly as envisaged in our constitution.

“On behalf of my distinguished colleagues, I congratulate Justice Walter Samuel Onnonghen, CFR, for his well deserved elevation to the highest judicial office in the land.

“This achievement should underscore the inspiring reality that a Nigerian can rise to any position he merits.

“We look forward to productive engagement between the legislature and judiciary under the leadership of the new Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“The Senate will collaborate with the two other arms to support critical reforms and other initiatives that will improve the integrity and the impact of the judiciary as put Nation deepens it’s democratic foundations in the lives of its citizens.

“On behalf of my colleagues, I wish Justice Walter Samuel Onnoghen, CFR, a most fruitful tenure as Chief Justice of Nigeria.”

Onnoghen was confirmed as the CJN on Wednesday following a successful screening process at the Senate.

He has also received congratulations from the presidency.