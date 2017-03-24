Saraki never threatened to shut down the govt – Senate spokesman

by Azeez Adeniyi

Senate spokesman, Sabi Abdullahi has denied reports that the upper chamber threatened to shut down the government.

There had been reports that the Senate made the threat after some political appointees failed to honour its invitations.

Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and Babachir Lawal, secretary to the government of the federation, had failed to honour the invitations of the senate.‎

‎Abdullahi in a statement described the reports as “mischievous, fabricated and outright falsehood, the story circulating on some online media that he threatened that the senate would shut down the federal government”.‎

“My attention has been drawn to a fabricated report on some online media in which I was said to have spoken on behalf of Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki and threatened that Senate would go “to court and stop the entire government from working,” he said.‎

“There was no time I made the statement attributed to me by these mischievous element. The story is outright falsehood and should therefore be disregarded by all members of the public.”