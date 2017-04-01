Saraki will reduce your punishment if you apologise, Dino Melaye tells Ndume

by Azeez Adeniyi

Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has said if suspended senator Ali Ndume tenders an apology to Senate President, Bukola Saraki, his punishment will be reduced.

Melaye said this while speaking on Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television on Friday.

Ndume had been suspended for six months based on the recommendation of the Senate committee on ethics.

Ndume had moved a motion for a probe of allegations against Melaye and Saraki which they were later vindicated of.

Melaye while speaking on the programme said Ndume was not a victim of witch-hunt.

“Senator Ndume is an experienced legislator, having been in the house of representatives for two terms, and this being his second term in the senate,” he said.

“I didn’t prophecy that he would be suspended, or did Bukola Saraki, who was wrongly accused. We are not the ones who make up the senate. Ndume should understand the workings of the national assembly. The senate is made up of 109 members.

“So, the decision to suspend Ndume was not that of Saraki or myself, but the decision of the Nigerian senate after investigation by the relevant committees… We have a very responsible senate president, a very compassionate Nigerian who does not believe in witch-hunting.

“Already, there is a lot of pressure, and people are appealing to the person of Bukola Saraki, and I can say on good authority that if Saraki had presided over Ndume’s case, he may not have been suspended because the senate president is a compassionate character. So, if Ndume shows remorse, apologise to the senate, the Bukola Saraki that I know will persuade members to either reduce his punishment or forgive him.”

He also insisted that Ndume was given a fair hearing.

“The senate has the capacity to suspend any erring senator, but what we are saying here is very clear, due process was followed,” he said.

“Ali Ndume was given fair hearing. He appeared before the committee, he defended himself before the committee gave that recommendation, which was ratified by the entire senate.”

On his claim of obtaining a degree from Harvard University, Melaye said “Even a mechanic or a plumber who undergoes apprenticeship is given a certificate… he graduates from his training.

“Anyone who attends a particular institution and is given a certificate that he attended the programme, whether it is diploma, a degree or PhD, as long as you have been given a certificate, you are a graduate of that institution because you carry a certificate of that institution.

“I am not going to be distracted.”