Save water, drink Champagne! FACE Africa invites you to its first Clean Water fundraiser at The Wheatbaker Lagos on Feb 26 2017

Following the success of its signature annual WASH Gala in New York, FACE Africa – a grassroots non-profit organization that funds and implements clean water, sanitation and Hygiene projects across sub-Saharan Africa is hosting its first fundraising event in Lagos on Sunday February 26th, 2017. The private Cocktail Benefit “Water Connects Us” will bring together 100 Celebrities, Professionals, Influencers, Tastemakers and Change Makers, to raise awareness and funds to provide access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene facilities for Internally Displaced People in Northern Nigeria.

VENUE

The Wheatbaker Lagos – 4 Onitolo (Lawrence Rd), Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria

COCKTAIL RECEPTION

4:00 – 10:00PM

DRESS CODE

Black Tie-Optional

PRICE

$35,000(INCLUDES OPEN BAR AND CANAPES)

TICKETS & EVENT DETAILS

faceafrica.org/lagos

Available at Eventbrite and AfriTickets

For Information about FACE Africa and its Amazing work please visitfaceafrica.orgor like the Facebook page facebook.com/faceafrica. To join the conversation on Twitter, follow @faceafrica and on Instagram, follow @face.africa

Comments