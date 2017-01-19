The News Blog

Scientists name newly discovered moth after Donald Trump

A newly discovered species of moth has been named after Donald Trump by scientists.

The moth which is officially called “Neopalpa donaldtrumpi” has a golden flake hair, similar to Trump’s.

A biologist, Vazrick Nazari said, “with its hair tufts, its presence in U.S. and Mexico, and its fragile habitat that needs conservation, I really did not have any choice with this one other than to name the moth after Mr President-elect himself.

“By naming this species after the 45th President of the United States, I hope to bring some public attention to the importance of conservation of the fragile habitats in the United States that still contain undescribed and threatened species, and generate interest in the importance of alpha-taxonomy in better understanding the neglected micro-fauna component of the North American biodiversity,” he explained.

“Having a species named after you is almost always an honour, since your name becomes immortal in the scientific literature.

“I am hoping that by appealing to Mr Trump’s good nature, the next administration will make an effort to continue protecting the fragile habitats in the US that are home to as of yet unknown species,” Nazari said.

