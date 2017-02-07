Why do security agencies look away when Fulani herdsmen kill Christians?, CAN asks

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday chided the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed for a statement credited to him.

Mohammed had said there was no plan to islamize Nigeria.

“If those murderous Fulani herdsmen are faceless, how come the Sultan of Sokoto is claiming that they are not Nigerians and in another instance, the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai said they had been paid for the “wrong done to them’’? Why is it that whenever these murderers are perpetrating their atrocities, the security agencies look elsewhere until their victims decided to fight back? Is it because the security agencies are Muslim dominated? CAN says No to disparaging remarks in the name of politics. Enough of these lies by Lai Mohammed”, CAN stated.

CAN also condemned an accusation by the Minister that religious leaders were

making provocative statements that could lead to religious war.

“Those who are making these allegations know that they are not true, but they have found in religion another tool to demonize the government of the day, divert attention from the government’s anti-corruption stance and create undue tension in the polity”, Mohammed had said.

CAN President, Samson Supo Ayokunle in a statement said actions by Fulani herdsmen had fuelled insinuations that there were plans to islamise Nigeria.

He said, “We are disappointed but not surprised with the disparaging, lies and abusive statements credited to the Minister of Information (Alhaji Lai Mohammed) in Ilorin during the Town hall meeting where he was accusing religious leaders of making alleged provocative statements that can lead to religious war.

“Mohammed in his characteristic manner left out the issues but went after the so-called religious leaders, which we all know, are the Christian leaders because we know that the Minister dare not speak against the Moslem leaders who had said worse things. That would be an open invitation of Fatwah.”

