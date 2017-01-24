How security agencies planned to assassinate me -Wike

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike says the six police officers dismissed by the Nigeria were relieved of their duty because they stopped security agencies from assassinating him.

Wike stated this on Tuesday when he received the Aluu council of chiefs at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

“The policemen were dismissed because they did not allow the security agencies to assassinate me as was planned,” he said.

“The security agencies planned to assassinate me, but those attached to me resisted the plot and refused to allow them kill me. That is why they are angry and desperate.”

He added, “The actions of security agencies during the December 10 re-run election have alerted us on how they plan to rig the 2019 elections. We are now prepared for them.”

The Nigerian Police Force had dismissed the officers for their in the Rivers rerun elections.

