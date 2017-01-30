Security operatives kill 8-year-old suicide bomber in Borno

Security operatives on Monday killed an 8-year-old female suicide who was trying to gain access to an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Banki town in Borno state, TheCable reports.

The news platform reports that the bomber was spotted by security personnel in the camp.

It was gathered that World Food Program (WFP), an international agency, was distributing relief materials in the camp when the incident happened.

There are no reports of casualties yet.

