Security vote glorified stealing – APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Anambra, Chief George Moghalu, says it is criminal for governors not to account for how they spend security vote.

Moghalu, who is a governorship aspirant of the party in this year’s election described security vote as glorified stealing.

“Why should I take the people’s money without accounting for it? It’s criminal and fraudulent to do so,” he said.

He argued that only states with security challenges should be entitled to security vote.

“A state like Borno, for instance, needs security vote. But it is stealing for a state that is peaceful to ask for security votes. It’s glorified stealing,” he said.

Speaking on the economic recession in the country, Moghalu put the blame at the doorstep of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said, “Recession is not a consequence of one day. It’s a process. We (the APC) inherited an economy that was near collapsing. But today, the government of Buhari is addressing infrastructural decay frontally and I assure you, before long Nigeria will rise again.”

