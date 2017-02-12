See 10 of the craziest Grammy Awards red carpet looks of all time

As you set your decoder to remind you about tonight’s 59th Grammy Awards show which holds at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles, for the fashion as much as the music, let’s take you down memory lane with some of the red carpet looks that will remind you of how far these artists have come.

Enjoy!

JLo

In 2000, Jennifer Lopez got tongues wagging with this green Versace look that’s as sheer as they come. She broke the internet long before Kim K found her groove. We mean it! Eric Schmidt, Google’s CEO revealed that this dress was the reason they invented Google image search. If that isn’t breaking the internet.

What’s even more amazing is the fact that Jenny from the Bronx doesn’t see what the fuss is. “It was a nice dress” she said adding that she still has it. Imagine if she re-rocks it tonight…

Missy Elliot

Missy’s grammy looks deserve a post of their own because she’s done so many crazy looks, it;s hard to pick one.

From left to right: Missy E’s looks in 1999, 2002, 2003, and 2006. We leave you to determine the craziest.

Toni Braxton

When Toni Braxton won her Grammy for the song “He wasn’tMan Enough” in 2001, she wore this risque white piece. According to her: “I’ve always gone a little risque with all my other awards but I decided that before I got married and had babies, I’d wear this.”

Alicia Keys

It took a lot of experimentation before Alicia Keys decided to ditch the make-up and fancy clothes and appear plain as she now does. During the 2002 Grammys where she raked home five awards, she appeared in two outfits that will make you go ???????????

Bejewelled eyes and a tank top and jeans topped with whatever that green cover-up is… we are good with Alicia without the glam, thanks!

Mary J Blige

Mary J so bright at the 2004 Grammys – wig to the green toes. So shiny!

OK Go

A Nigerian owambe was short of Damask Geles in 2007 when OK Go claimed they were “dressed for the future” and appeared on the red carpet looking like four uncomfortable Lagbajas.

MIA

Thankfully, Beyonce already made the baby bump visual announcement. Otherwise, we’d have feared her taking a cue from MIA’s 2009 Grammys look. This is all we can take from the baby-mama-crazy-announcement community. What? With yellow nails and all,

Nicki Minaj

The only good thing we looked forward to after Nicki’s crazy papal outing at the 2012 Grammys was that she’d leave truly exorcised.

Lady Gaga

Leave it to the Lady to do the most on the Gaga carpet. It was not her 2011 Grammy’s outfit as much as the way she presented herself in an egg. Believe it or not those weird nude looking creature brought her from space – or so she says.

She was later “born” on stage wearing latex clothes she’d designed herself a night before.

