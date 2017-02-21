See Osinbajo’s letter to Senate requesting Onnoghen’s confirmation (PHOTO)

by Dolapo Adelana

Senate President Bukola Saraki Tuesday read a letter sent by Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo requesting the confirmation of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The letter dated February 07, 2017 was addressed to Saraki and personally signed by Osinbajo.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) had recommended Onnoghen to President Muhammadu Buhari as the next Chief Justice of Nigeria, following the mandatory retirement of Justice Mahmud Mohammed after attaining the age of 70.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments