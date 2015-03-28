See what Gen. Buhari is doing at home right now… (PHOTOS)

by Isi Esene
After concluding his accreditation in the Daura area of Katsina, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari is reportedly at home waiting to return to his polling unit.
Sources say Buhari, who got accredited in the presence of his wife, Aisha, is in high spirits, getting ready to cast his vote as soon as accreditation ends.
See photos below:
5 Comments
Comment:BUHARI SORRYOOO IT SHALL BE WELL ONLY IF U CONFESS UR SINS.
Comment:Allah will help him over come his health problem ameen.
after much comment on buhuri people will stil fooling vote for apc what a change in the history of nigeria
Comment:buhari and osigbanjo both of you are foolish i mean two foolish goats that led Nigeria to suffer i dont blaim u both fools and let me tell u both, BIAFRA has come to pass agree or still disagree.
Buhari just confess ur sins and ask god for forgivness.