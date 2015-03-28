See what Gen. Buhari is doing at home right now… (PHOTOS)

by Isi Esene

After concluding his accreditation in the Daura area of Katsina, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari is reportedly at home waiting to return to his polling unit.

Sources say Buhari, who got accredited in the presence of his wife, Aisha, is in high spirits, getting ready to cast his vote as soon as accreditation ends.

See photos below:

– Follow our liveblog here to get more details as #NigeriaDecides.

