Uncategorised

See what Gen. Buhari is doing at home right now… (PHOTOS)

by Isi Esene

After concluding his accreditation in the Daura area of Katsina, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari is reportedly at home waiting to return to his polling unit.

- Advertisement -

Sources say Buhari, who got accredited in the presence of his wife, Aisha, is in high spirits, getting ready to cast his vote as soon as accreditation ends.

See photos below:

BuhariG

 

BuhariG1

Follow our liveblog here to get more details as #NigeriaDecides.

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

5 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Opinion: The railway revolution we need

Reno Omokri: As Lai Mohammed manifests the lie in his name

We have your receipts: But Governor Fayose, you said this school feeding programme will fail

Reuben Abati: Once upon a time in Gambia

Backstory: Ken Nnamani’s journey to the APC

EFCC pressurised me to implicate Jonathan – former aide

Open letter to Governor Abiola Ajimobi

Opinion: A closer look at Dalung’s 2017 budget for the Nigerian youth

#Impact365: Goldfish Initiative is providing education to children in the poorest parts of Nigeria

Loading...