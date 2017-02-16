Sen. Bukola Saraki slips to number 10 on the latest YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for senators

The latest YNaija Effectiveness Ranking sees Senate President Bukola Saraki slip out of the top 10. Senator Saraki occupied the number 2 spot in our last ranking but the past week has seen him take a hit in the form of the Federal Government increasing the charges being brought against him for his false asset declaration case. He, however, doesn’t slip too far down, as he’s done his part to assuage the concerns of Nigerians regarding the health of President Buhari. Ben Bruce rises one spot for maintaining the consistency of his #BuyNigerian campaign, and for lending his voice to the #IStandWithNigeria protests.

– This ranking is from best to worst in descending order.

See top 10 below:

Name Zone Rank This Week Rank Last Week Enyinnaya Abaribe CentralAbia South 1 1 Ovie Omo-Agege Delta Central 2 3 Ben Murray-Bruce Bayelsa East 3 4 Ike Ekweremadu Enugu West 4 6 Andy Uba Anambra South 5 5 Shehu Sani Kaduna Central 6 7 Samuel Egwu Ebonyi North 7 8 Isah Hamma Misau Bauchi Central 8 9 Gershom Bassey Cross River South 9 10 Bukola Saraki Kwara Central 10 2

See full ranking here

*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived‎ levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.‎

