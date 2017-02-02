Senate to allow Magu defend EFCC budget

Irrespective of corruption allegations against him, the Senate will allow acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to defend the agency’s budget, Vanguard reports.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti- Corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Chukwuka Utazi said the committee would maintain the status quo by inviting Magu to the defend the 2017 budget estimate of the commission as acting chairman of the commission.

“We are going to maintain the status quo, we are going to invite everyone, we are going to invite the acting Chairman of EFCC, Magu; he is still the acting Chairman of EFCC. Until he is removed, we will invite him for the budget defence and at the moment, he has not been removed.

“A letter was written to the Senate by President Buhari on Magu, a decision has not been taken on him, it was not referred to any committee or my committee for further actions, the letter was not even discussed, no decision was taken on it, it is not administrative, there must be resolution or reference to any committee in the Senate before actions are carried out. We will invite him for budget defence,” Utazi said.

