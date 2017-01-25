Senate begins probe into killing of IPOB members

The Senate on Tuesday directed the Committee on Police and National Security to investigate the killing of 11 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra in Port Hacourt.

The resolution of the senate came through a motion by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP Abia North) on the gruesome murder of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Ohuabunwa said the killing was lawless, stating that members of the group were unarmed.

He said, “On Thursday 11 people were killed and 26 injured for no just cause, Mr. President , we are in a democracy and people must differ in opinion, that is the beauty of democracy, the killings is one to many, it happened in Onitsha, Aba and now Port Harcourt, it behooves on us to call the security operative to order.”

